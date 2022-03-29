Wadhawan approaches HC against CBI court order to shift him to J J Hospital

DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has recently moved the Bombay High Court against a special court order that directed him to be shifted to state-run JJ hospital from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he has been lodged for the last 15 months.

“The superintendent of Taloja Central Jail is directed to immediately shift accused Dheeraj Wadhawan to J J Hospital, Mumbai, for treatment. Concerned doctors of J J Hospital are directed to examine the accused. If he needs hospitalisation, he will be admitted in J J Hospital and in that regard, a report be placed (before) this court,” the Special CBI Judge had noted last Thursday. The CBI court had sought an explanation from the Taloja jail superintendent on how Wadhawan was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital without its permission.

The special court had passed an order in response to the CBI’s plea, which stated that there was no medical exigency to keep Wadhawan in the private hospital for 15 months. Last Tuesday, another court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), hearing a plea in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against Wadhawan, was told that the private hospital has proposed that Wadhawan needs to undergo a surgery, as he is suffering from severe nasal congestion and has difficulty in breathing.