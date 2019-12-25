After man tonsured, Aaditya Thackeray to Shiv Sena: Stay calm while dealing with trolls

Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh. Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh.

AFTER SHIV Sena workers shaved a man’s head in Wadala for making derogatory comments about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday urged Sainiks to remain calm and restrained while dealing with “trolls” and not take the law in their hands.

Aaditya, in a social media post, said that he “learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s effort to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)”. “Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn’t be taken into anyone’s hands,” he remarked.

Sena workers had assaulted a man in Wadala and tonsured his head after he called Uddhav “bald” in a Facebook post. The incident took place Sunday, two days after 33-year-old Hiramani Tiwari, who works for a pharmaceutical firm, commented on Uddhav’s remark that the Delhi Police lathicharge on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University seemed to be a throwback to the days of Jallianwala Bagh.

Aaditya asked party workers to follow the chief minister who is “calm, composed and aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people”. “…Our answer (to the trolls) is to fulfill our promises… to create jobs and revive the economy… and to silence this chaos, divisions, fear, hate by means of drawing a longer line that works for the people and keep them united,” he added.

The Worli MLA said that such “reaction was because remarks angered them”. “To these trolls, who are nasty, threatening, abusive to all, including women and children, giving them an answer shouldn’t be our job. Ignore them and stay calm, there are many like these, and they are frustrated because their irrational voice isn’t heard by the country,” he added.

In a veiled dig at BJP, Aaditya said that their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in the recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by the country. “These are the same ones who threaten people, call them names, are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and divisions,” he alleged.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App