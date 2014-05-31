Wadala ‘custodial torture’: Victim to submit complaint to DGP today

Alleging intimidation by state CID officers, a 23-year-old man, who claims he was a victim of custodial torture and sexual abuse by Wadala railway police, will submit a complaint to the state director general of police on Saturday.

The victim, along with three others including a minor, was picked up by the police on the intervening night of April 15 and 16 for allegedly stealing a gold chain and ring.

Among the three others who were picked up was Richie Valdaris, whose father has alleged that his son died in custody. Following a written complaint by Richie’s father Leonard on April 30, a CID inquiry was initiated.

While he alleged that his son died due to custodial torture, the police have claimed that he fled from police custody and was hit by a train at Wadala station.

