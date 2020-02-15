Wadala Custodial death: KEM’s postmortem report says 27 year old died of heart attack

Sion resident Vijay Singh had died at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station on October 27. (Representational Image) Sion resident Vijay Singh had died at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station on October 27. (Representational Image)

The postmortem report from KEM hospital of a man who died in custody at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station last October has stated that he died of cardiac failure. A postmortem examination conducted at JJ hospital earlier had arrived at the same conclusion.

The police said that the two reports indicate that he did not died due to physical injuries or from consuming any substance.

Sion resident Vijay Singh had died at the Wadala Truck Terminal police station on October 27. He was taken to the police station following a tiff with a couple near his residence where he was parking his motorcycle at night. Five policemen are being investigated for their alleged role in the death.

The special investigation team (SIT), which was investigating the incident, had blamed the delay in probe on the fact that KEM had not sent its postmortem report. The police had alleged it had sent five letters to KEM asking for the report.

“The deceased suffered acute coronary insufficiency. There was a panic attack and it seems he could not survive,” a forensic doctor told The Indian Express. Coronary insufficiency is a condition in which blood flow to heart reduces. If not monitored, the condition could be fatal. In Singh’s case, the condition led to a cardiac arrest.

An officer investigating the case said that the two reports would favour the five policemen, who are under suspension. “The reports will form the crux of the probe report. The two reports go in favour of the policemen. We will, however, also take into consideration the statements of several people involved in the case before we reach a conclusion,” the officer added.

“We have sent an officer to collect the report from KEM,” the officer said.

Following the suspension of the five policemen, the crime branch had started investigating the case. Even as unit 4 of the crime branch was investigating the case, the state government had set up a SIT to probe the incident.

Moreover, while a magistrate probe is being conducted by the Bhoiwada magistrate court, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission is also looking into the incident. Further, Singh’s father has filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court, which is set to hear the matter on February 24.

