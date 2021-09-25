Wadala custodial death case: Bombay HC directs police to present witness before court in two weeks,

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Mumbai Police to present a crucial witness in the Wadala custodial death case of 2019 before the court within two weeks.

The police informed the court that a squad will be sent to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the native place of witness Ankit Mishra, and if he is found there, he will be brought before the court.

In October 2019, Sion resident Vijay Singh had died at Wadala TT police station. As per police, he, along with his friend Ankit Mishra, were taken to the police station following their tiff with a couple near his residence when he was parking his motorcycle.

Vijay was kept in the lock-up for some time, following which he complained of chest pain. He went on to collapse at the police station and was rushed to Sion hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Vijay’s family members went on to allege that police torture led to his death. Following this, five police personnel were suspended and eventually reinstated in 2020.

The family has also filed a writ petition before the HC seeking that an FIR be registered in the matter and the case be transferred to CBI. In the interim, the family – through their lawyer Vinay Nair – has filed for an interim writ of habeas corpus ever since Mishra had gone missing.

The family has alleged that Mishra was scared of the police and hence, had gone to his native place. They have also claimed that Mishra was forced to leave Mumbai.

The HC will hear the case on October 8.