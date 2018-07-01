Wadala Cave In: Bombay HC tells IIT to set up team to look into cause, suggest remedies

THE BOMBAY High court on Saturday requested the director of IIT-Mumbai to immediately constitute a team that would visit affected buildings in Wadala, days after parts of the common compound wall and the driveway of the parking lot of Lloyd’s Estate society caved into an under construction building being constructed by builder Dosti Realty.

The court said the team would ascertain urgent measures that need to be taken to deal with the situation and also suggest long term measures to remedy the same. Moreover, it would look into the reason behind the cave in.

The court on Friday had suggested the affected parties could engage an expert agency like IIT-Mumbai to suggest remedial measures. It was hearing a plea by Dosti Blossoms Cooperative Housing Society, located next to Lloyd’s Estate, seeking cancellation of building permissions granted to Dosti Realty and preventing it from carrying out excavation work. In the June 25 cave in, in which eight cars were damaged at Lloyd’s Estate, Dosti Blossoms society had also suffered cracks in its walls. It has alleged that because of the excavation work, their building was getting damaged.

While hearing the plea on Saturday, the court said: “In principle, none of the parties have objection for appointing IIT as an expert agency. We accordingly, appoint IIT-Mumbai as the expert agency.” On Friday, the court in its order had said that following the suggestion of the court, the petitioner’s lawyer had contacted the IIT director, who was willing to undertake the job. In its order, the court said, “We request the director of IIT to immediately constitute a team consisting of head/in charge of the aforesaid three departments and other experts so that the work can start immediately.”

“We also make it clear that the IIT will be entitled to visit and inspect the affected buildings and plots and the flats and premises therein even by giving a short notice to the societies/owners and the flat purchasers/owners,” it added.

The court requested the IIT to submit a report in a sealed envelope on July 6. “The report will contain the details of the immediate measures suggested by the team. It will also mention the outer limit for the work which will be carried out by the IIT.”

