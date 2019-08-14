Wadala: BEST nod to integrated transport hub

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has given in-principle approval to the integrated transport hub (ITH), proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Officials said that as part of the ITH, the MMRDA plans bus interchanges to connect various modes of transport in the city. The ITH is set to come up at Wadala, where residents would be able to use the services provided by BEST, Inter-State Bus Terminal, Monorail and Metro 4 — connecting Wadala to Kasarwadavali in Thane.

Also, the MMRDA has proposed the merging of BEST’s Anik depot, spread across 16 hectares. The ITH will come under the Wadala Notified Area (WNA), for which MMRDA has been appointed the special planning authority. The WNA, spread over 100 hectares, includes the Monorail depot at Wadala.

At present, the BEST’s Anik depot falls outside the notified area and MMRDA has asked the state urban development department to include it in the WNA. Senior officials said that the idea was to develop Wadala as a hub in much the same way as Bandra Kurla Complex was created.

On Tuesday, the BEST committee held a meeting to discuss the hub. A senior committee member, Sunil Ganacharya, meanwhile, asked the BEST administration to offer parking concessions to state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) during the Ganpati festival. The MSRTC has diverted nearly 200 buses from its fleet to cater to the rush in the Konkan region during the festival. It usually parks most of its buses at Anik and Prateeksha Nagar depots. The administration assured the committee that it would discuss the issue with MSRTC.