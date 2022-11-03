Voting to be held today, stakes high for Uddhav, MVA allies

Voting for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll in Mumbai will be held on Thursday to decide the fate of seven candidates, including Rutuja Latke of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) who is contesting with the support of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Mumbai suburban District Collector and District Election Officer Nidhi Chaudhary has appealed to the voters of the constituency to reach the polling station on time to exercise their right. She said there are 256 polling stations for the bypoll of which 239 on the ground floor. Lifts are available at the remaining 17 polling stations which are on the first floor. Also, wheelchairs have been arranged at all places.

As many as 99.96 per cent voters have an Electors Photo Identity Card (Epic) or Voter Identity Card for identification and the administration has asked them to carry the same to the polling booth.

The bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year, is significant for the Thackeray-led Sena as it is the first election since the split in the party following a rebellion spearheaded by Eknath Shinde. This is also the first time that the party is contesting an election with the support of its MVA allies. While the BJP had fielded Murji Patel as its candidate against Rutuja, the party withdrew his candidature after deciding not to contest the polls.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning, that voters were being paid to choose the None Of The Above (NOTA) option. “Some people are being paid to choose NOTA. Campaigning can’t be done for NOTA since it is the decision of the voters,” Anil Parab alleged, claiming they have a video footage of the same and have submitted it to the Election Commission and the police, demanding action.