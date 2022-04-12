Voting in Kolhapur North Assembly seat bypoll today

Polling for the by-election in the Kolhapur North assembly segment will be held on Tuesday. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress’s Chandrakant Kadam in December 2021. Jadhav had defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajan Kshirsagar in the 2019 polls.

Congress has fielded Kadam’s wife Jayashree and BJP has Satyajit Shivaji Kadam- nephew of party spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik as its candidate. The results will be declared on April 16.

Meanwhile, Congress on Monday alleged voters are being bribed and asked the EC to take cognizance of the issue. Maharashtra PCC General Secretary and chief spokesperson Atul Londhe demanded that the EC took action.