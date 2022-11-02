Voters paid to choose NOTA in bypoll, claims Uddhav camp

THE SHIV Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has alleged that a campaign is being run, asking voters to opt for NOTA (None Of The Above), in the Andheri East Assembly by-election.

Campaigning for the by-election, which will be held on Thursday, ended on Tuesday evening.

The Shiv Sena UBT has fielded Rutuja Latke, wife of Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, who passed away in May this year. She will be contesting against six other candidates and is likely to sail through after the BJP, which had fielded Murji Patel as its candidate, decided not to contest.

“On the one hand, the BJP withdrew its candidate, saying it respects the tradition of not fielding a candidate against family members of deceased lawmakers. On the other hand, people are being asked to cast their vote for NOTA,” alleged Sena UBT leader Anil Parab. “Some people are being paid money to choose NOTA. A campaign can’t be done for NOTA since it is the decision of the voters,” he added, claiming that the group has video footage of the same. He said they have submitted the footage to the Election Commission and demanded action by police and the EC.

With inputs from PTI