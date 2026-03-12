VJTI Graduate develops stair-climbing robotic wheelchair

Turning his personal challenges into innovation, a wheelchair-bound mechanical engineering graduate from Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology (VJTI) in Mumbai has developed a compact robotic wheelchair that can climb stairs and move across uneven surfaces.
Siddhant Singh, who lives with the medical condition Muscular Dystrophy, designed the wheelchair after facing accessibility problems in everyday life. The device is currently at the prototype stage and combines robotics with assistive technology to improve mobility for people with disabilities.
According to Singh, the wheelchair has retractable wheels and a dual-track system. This allows it to switch from regular wheeled movement to a tracked mode. “When the track system is activated, the chair can climb and descend stairs and move on uneven terrain. An active self-balancing system keeps the user stable and comfortable,” he said.
The wheelchair uses both traditional control systems and artificial intelligence to function. Stabilisation technology helps the chair stay balanced, while AI enables it to adapt to real-world conditions such as irregular steps or rough surfaces.
The device is fitted with sensors including depth cameras, motion sensors and wheel trackers. These sensors collect data and map the surroundings in real time, helping the wheelchair detect obstacles, understand the shape of steps and choose a safe path. This allows the user to perform tasks such as climbing stairs at the press of a button.
Singh said the wheelchair is the first product using this technology but the system could be applied to other devices in the future. “Our start-up aims to use this technology to improve accessibility, not just through wheelchairs but through other innovations as well,” he said.
Singh has applied for a patent for the technology. The project has already received innovation grants, including the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) programme of the Government of India and support from the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People. These funds will help build a full-scale prototype and carry out extensive testing before a possible commercial launch in the next few years under the start-up NishCorp Technologies.
Story continues below this ad
Singh was able to walk until the age of five but gradually lost mobility due to muscular dystrophy, a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness.
His teacher, Nitin Gulhane, recalled that Singh’s parents brought him to college every day so he would not miss classes. “Despite the physical limitations he has faced, his determination has been remarkable. His innovation could help wheelchair users access places that are often difficult to reach,” Gulhane said.
The project also carries personal meaning for Singh. His younger brother, Nishay, who had the same condition since birth, passed away three years ago. Singh has named his start-up NishCorp Technologies in his brother’s memory.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
Expertise
Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive:
Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes.
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses).
Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers.
Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized.
Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families.
She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More