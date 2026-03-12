VJTI Graduate develops stair-climbing robotic wheelchair

Turning his personal challenges into innovation, a wheelchair-bound mechanical engineering graduate from Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology (VJTI) in Mumbai has developed a compact robotic wheelchair that can climb stairs and move across uneven surfaces.

Siddhant Singh, who lives with the medical condition Muscular Dystrophy, designed the wheelchair after facing accessibility problems in everyday life. The device is currently at the prototype stage and combines robotics with assistive technology to improve mobility for people with disabilities.

According to Singh, the wheelchair has retractable wheels and a dual-track system. This allows it to switch from regular wheeled movement to a tracked mode. “When the track system is activated, the chair can climb and descend stairs and move on uneven terrain. An active self-balancing system keeps the user stable and comfortable,” he said.