Visually impaired teacher donates plasma for treatment of 80-yr-old Covid patient

A 27-YEAR-OLD visually impaired music teacher stepped forward to donate plasma, after recovering from Covid-19, to help in the treatment of an infected 80-year-old man, who is critical.

The teacher was admitted to Nanavati hospital in May with mild symptoms of Covid-19. He was hospitalised for a week and discharged on May 13 after testing negative.

On Tuesday, he offered first of “more-to-come” plasma donations to Nanavati hospital for the treatment of another patient. He plans to donate again in 15 days. An 80-year-old man, admitted to the hospital since a week now, remains on ventilator support with high pressure oxygen. Doctors said his condition was critical and they had started approaching all discharged patients to donate plasma.

Plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients contains antibodies, which usually develop two weeks after the infection, to fight the virus onslaught. Plasma convalescent therapy involves plasma from recovered patients injected into critical patients to improve their immunity and fight against Covid-19. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated ‘Project Platina’ to provide plasma therapy to 500 patients at 13 government centres.

Hospital officials said they approached multiple recovered patients for plasma donation, but the music teacher was the first to respond.

“It was my first day at work after quarantine when I received the call. I immediately informed my superiors that I wish to donate plasma and they agreed,” the 27-year-old man said. On Tuesday, he reached the hospital and underwent the process to donate plasma units.

“Such people encourage us to keep fighting the battle against the pandemic,” said Manpreet Sohal, chief operating officer at Nanavati Hospital.

