Vistadome coaches with glass tops and wide window panes attract more passengers

The Vistadome railway coaches, whose glass tops and wide window panes offer breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route as well as the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, have received an overwhelming response from passengers.

The Central Railway said it registered an occupancy of 56,895 passengers and registered a revenue of Rs 7.32 crore during six months from April 2022 to September 2022. The Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with more than 100 per cent occupancy–with 16,078 passengers contributing Rs 3.35 crore to the revenue.

The Mumbai-Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen registered 99 per cent occupancy in the up direction, from Pune to Mumbai, with a revenue of Rs 1.43 crore, and the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express saw 100 per cent occupancy, 16,190 passengers, and a revenue of Rs 1.26 crore.

The Vistadome coaches were introduced first on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018, and a second Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Madgaon route was attached to the Tejas Express from September 15.

The coaches’ immense popularity led to the introduction of them on the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from July 26, 2021; on the Deccan Queen Express from August 15, 2021; on the Pragati Express from July 2; and on the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express from August 10.

The Vistadome coaches also have LED lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide sliding doors for people with disabilities, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and a viewing gallery.