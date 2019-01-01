Visiting Jaystambh my fundamental right: Chandrashekhar Azad

The Bhim Army on Monday cancelled its public meeting in Pune, after the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief to the outfit over its plans to hold events in the city, but the Dalit outfit’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad is set for his first-ever visit to the Jaystambh in Perne village to mark the anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon.

“We respect the decision of the HC. It was possible for us to hold public meetings in Pune even without permission. But we believe in the Constitution and so, we are not holding any public meetings… ,” Azad told mediapersons in Pune on Monday.

On his plans to visit Koregaon Bhima, Azad said, “I will be going to Koregaon Bhima for sure. I am a citizen of India and not a terrorist, and it is my fundamental right to visit the place (Jaystambh), which is a symbol of bravery of Bahujans. Dr Ambedkar used to visit this place. So, nobody can stop us from going there…”. He added, “It was not right to impose a ban on our public meetings. It seems Maharashtra has rajtantra (monarchy)and not loktantra (democracy).”

“I have come here to strengthen the Dalit movement. I am not aware of the politics in Maharashtra…” added Azad. Additional Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Pakhale said, “We have not received any communication from the Bhim Army regarding the plan of his (Azad’s) visit to Koregaon Bhima or Jaystambh. When they give us the details of his visit, a decision will be taken.”