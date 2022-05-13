Visit to Aurangzeb tomb: BJP MLA dares Uddhav to slap sedition charge on Owaisi

The BJP in Maharashtra on Friday dared the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to file sedition charges against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for paying respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Aurangabad city. Owaisi was in the city on Thursday to attend a public rally.

“Today, we dare the Uddhav Thackeray government to take action under sedition charges against Owaisi. They should now display their courage and act against him for this anti-national act,” BJP MLA Ram Kadam said.

“Owaisi’s act of bowing before Aurangzeb to show respect is an act of betrayal and insult to Hindus. It is an act of anti-nationalism. How can we forget history? Auranganzeb had harassed and schemed against the great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He brutally tortured and killed Sambhaji Maharaj,” said Kadam.

The BJP has accused the MVA government of frequently evoking sedition charges against political rivals or individuals daring to question the government, citing the example of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested for saying they wanted to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackerary’s residence Matoshree. The couple were later granted bail after a court observed that mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words was not sufficient ground to invoke the sedition charge.