‘Forgot the khaki uniform’: New Nagpur top cop under fire after video praising RSS surfaces

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vishwas Nangre Patil, who was appointed as the Nagpur Police Commissioner Tuesday, has courted controversy after a video clip surfaced showing him addressing a Hindu Sammelan hosted by Sakal Hindu Samaj, a right-wing outfit facing multiple FIRS across Maharashtra for alleged hate speech.

The 45-second video, widely circulated on social media, shows the 1997-batch IPS officer speaking at the event organised to commemorate the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In the clip, Patil is heard praising the RSS and highlighting how its founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, whom he described as a “farsighted nationalist”, laid the organisation’s foundation in Nagpur in 1925.

The Opposition Congress targeted the Maharashtra government and the senior officer, sharing the video clip on X and questioning the neutrality of the civil services.

“Forgot the oath of the Constitution and the khaki uniform, they’ve shown up at the Sangh’s doorstep singing praises…” the Maharashtra Congress posted. “On one side, taking the oath of the Indian Constitution, shouldering the responsibility of the people’s security, and on the other side, openly praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)… What kind of dutiful IPS officer is this?”

संविधानाची आणि खाकी वर्दीची शपथ विसरले,

राग दरबारी गाण्या संघाच्या दारी हजर झाले! एका बाजूला भारतीय संविधानाची शपथ घेऊन, जनतेच्या सुरक्षेची जबाबदारी अंगावर घेणार आणि दुसऱ्या बाजूला दिवसाढवळ्या समाजात द्वेष पसरवणाऱ्या राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघाची (RSS) जाहीर स्तुती करणार…हे कसले… pic.twitter.com/fQntu0KUNs — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) June 24, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Taking a swipe at his transfer to Nagpur, where the RSS is headquartered, the Congress added, “Now, this gentleman’s transfer has been to Nagpur. Good riddance—now they have the opportunity to directly go to the feet of those they serve and offer their devotion. But remember, you are government servants paid from the public’s money, who have taken the oath of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution—you are not volunteers of the seditious Sangh.”

Officer refuses to address allegations

Although the officer declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Indian Express, sources close to him defended him, saying that other government officials and leaders of the religious organisation ISKCON also attended the event. They also noted that the officer had participated in iftar parties as well.

Patil, who has a large social media following and has authored a book about his life, previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 1 in Mumbai. During that time, he was involved in counter-terror operations during the 26/11 terror attacks. He held the position of Joint Commissioner of Law and Order and was recently assigned to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Story continues below this ad

According to a compliance affidavit filed by the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court, at least 19 criminal FIRs were registered between January and April 2023 alone regarding provocative and hate-filled speeches delivered during various rallies organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj across the state.