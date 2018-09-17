Vishing case: Retired BEST official loses Rs 1.10 lakh claims police

The police said that the fraudsters already had the name and address of the elderly man due to which the latter didn’t find anything suspicious and shared card details with them. (Representational image) The police said that the fraudsters already had the name and address of the elderly man due to which the latter didn’t find anything suspicious and shared card details with them. (Representational image)

A 59-year-old retired BEST official allegedly lost Rs 1.10 lakh to a vishing fraud, a month after he bought a credit card from a government bank.

The police said that the fraudsters already had the name and address of the elderly man due to which the latter didn’t find anything suspicious and shared card details with them. The case was registered with the Goregaon police earlier last week. The police, however, refused to divulge any details about the victim.

He bought a credit card with the credit limit of Rs 5 lakh in July this year.

“The complainant received a phone call from a person last week. The caller posed as government bank official and narrated the name and address of the complainant to verify his identity,” an officer from the Goregaon police station said.

The caller gained confidence of the complainant by getting his name and address correct. The person then inquired whether he had recently bought a new credit card and asked for some information for some verification purpose.

“After the complainant gave away the information of his credit card, an OTP was generated on his mobile phone. As the caller had already gained trust of the complainant, he ended up giving away the OTP as well. Within a minute he received three messages about Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 10,000 being transferred from his bank account. The complainant said he did not understand these messages and ignored them,” added the officer.

The following day, the complainant received three more messages from the bank informing that Rs 49,999, Rs 10,000 and Rs 10,000 were transferred from his account. “Soon after the messages, the 59-year-old received another phone call asking for another OTP number,” the police said quoting the complainant.

However, this time he got suspicious and didn’t reveal the OTP and instead informed his daughter about the incident.

“He even got a message that his card has been blocked but he didn’t fall for their claims this time and contacted the bank’s landline number following which he was informed that he has been duped,” said a police officer.

The retired BEST official approached Goregaon police station and registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and IT Act.

