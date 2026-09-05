Sena corporator and ex-Mumbai Mayor Vishakha Raut disqualified for 6 years

The Urban Development Department of Maharashtra issued the disqualification order days after the caste certificate scrutiny committee in Palghar cancelled Vishakha Raut's OBC caste certificate for filing the certificate under wrongful jurisdiction. (Photo enhanced using AI)

In a big blow to the Opposition in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra Government has disqualified senior Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former Mayor, Vishakha Raut, from being elected as a corporator for six years.

In a government resolution (GR) dated September 1, the Urban Development Department issued the order days after the caste certificate scrutiny committee in Palghar on August 21 cancelled Raut’s OBC caste certificate for filing the certificate under wrongful jurisdiction.

Raut represents the high-profile 191 ward, which encompasses Shivaji Park and Dadar West belt. Earlier in January, Raut contested from the 191 ward – which was reserved as an OBC woman seat – against Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Priya Sarvankar Gurav. Raut defeated Priya Sarvankar – daughter of former MLA and Sena leader, Sada Sarvankar – by 167 votes, after securing 13,236 votes in a closely watched contest.