Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rent a flat in Juhu for Rs 2.76 lakh a month

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, have rented a flat for Rs 2.76 lakh a month in Mumbai’s Juhu. The flat on the fourth floor of High Tide building comes with a sea view due to its proximity to the Juhu shoreline.

According to the leave and licence agreement copy accessed by Zapkey.com, a platform that aggregates publicly available property registration data, Kohli paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh for the 1,650 sq ft flat. The deal was reportedly finalised on October 17.

The apartment is owned by cricket administrator and former cricketer Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is also a descendant of the royal family of Baroda.

The flat comes with two underground car parking spaces.