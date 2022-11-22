scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rent a flat in Juhu for Rs 2.76 lakh a month

The 1,650 sq ft, fourth-floor flat in Juhu’s High Tide building comes with a sea view and includes two underground car parking spaces.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, have rented a flat for Rs 2.76 lakh a month in Mumbai’s Juhu. The flat on the fourth floor of High Tide building comes with a sea view due to its proximity to the Juhu shoreline.

According to the leave and licence agreement copy accessed by Zapkey.com, a platform that aggregates publicly available property registration data, Kohli paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh for the 1,650 sq ft flat. The deal was reportedly finalised on October 17.

The apartment is owned by cricket administrator and former cricketer Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is also a descendant of the royal family of Baroda.

More from Mumbai

The flat comes with two underground car parking spaces.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:50:50 pm
Next Story

SC’s conversion concerns to India taking charge of G20 to Earth’s 8 billion people

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement