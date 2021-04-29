Virar hospital misplaced its fire compliance certificate, says police

A fire broke out in the ICU of Vijay Vallabh hospital at Vasai. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Vijay Vallabh hospital in Virar, where a fire last Friday killed 15 of the 17 ICU patients being treated for Covid-19, has misplaced its “Form B” – a certificate issued twice a year by a private licensed agency following compliance of fire prevention and life safety measures by a hospital, the police said.

It’s the duty of the hospital owner to furnish this certificate to the fire brigade, which then conducts random inspection to find out if the measures are in place.

DCP (Crime) Mahesh Patil of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police, said: “Form B has to be submitted twice a year but the hospital said it had misplaced it and thus, did not have fire clearance this year. We have also found out that the private licensed agency, which gave the hospital the Form B, had asked it to ensure its fire alarm system is in a working condition.”

The Indian Express had reported that the fire alarm system of the hospital was not in a working condition when the blaze started in the ICU ward.

D M Palav, chief fire officer of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, did not respond to calls or messages seeking to know when was the last time the fire brigade had conducted an audit of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the magistrate court on Wednesday remanded Dr Dilip Bastimal Shah (56) and Dr Shailesh Dharamdev Pathak (47), the hospital’s chief executive officer (CEO) and chief administrative officer (CAO), respectively, to judicial custody. They were sent to Thane jail, where they shall remain till the court grants them bail. The two have been booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.