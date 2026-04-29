Mumbai: Western Railway rolls out 15-coach trains on Virar–Dahanu route for the first time; frequency unchanged

For commuters on the Virar–Dahanu stretch, the daily struggle is familiar: infrequent trains, long waits, and services that are already packed by the time they cross Virar. From May 1, Western Railway is taking a small but meaningful step to ease the crush: longer trains.

For the first time, 15-coach local trains will run on the Virar–Dahanu section. Seventeen existing 12-coach services will be converted to 15-coach trains, raising the total count of such services from 227 to 244. Of these, six will run on the Virar–Dahanu Road stretch and two will run all the way from Churchgate to Dahanu Road.

The change means each train will carry more passengers. What it does not mean is more trains. The total number of suburban services on the corridor stays the same, around 42 daily, so waiting times between trains will remain unchanged for now.