Virar-Churchgate: Railways to start one more AC train

Another air-conditioned local train is set to be inducted by the Western Railway (WR) to increase its existing services but without withdrawing any other train. The additional services will be operated between Virar and Churchgate.

According to plan, one train will be added to run eight more services but existing trains will not be withdrawn. The plan is expected to get the nod within next week and be put into service in next 15 days. The plan states that of the eight services, at least one each will be added during morning and evening peak hours, while remaining six will operate in either expended peak hours or otherwise. G V L Satyakumar, Divisional Railway Manager for the WR, said, “We are hopeful of finalising the plan in the next two weeks and the proposal has been sent for approval.” WR had earlier planned to discontinue the lesser patronised Churchgate-Bandra services and replace it with an AC train; but this was not approved.

The first AC service started on December 25 in 2017, where eight services were operated using one train during five days of the week. The services were increased on weekends after the WR got another AC train. Kamlesh Shah, former member of zonal railway users consultative committee, said WR should look into running an AC service between Dahanu and Andheri, and Andheri and Churchgate, instead of Virar and Churchgate.

