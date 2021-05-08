Virar businessman says his cars may have been used in Ambani terror case

A Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, on February 25. (Express Photo)

The NIA on Friday recorded the statement of a Virar-based businessman who has claimed that two of his vehicles were forcibly taken away by former policeman Pradeep Sharma and inspector Rajkumar Kothmire. Sharma was called for questioning by the agency in connection with the Ambani terror scare case.

Businessman Mayuresh Raut alleged that in 2017, two of his vehicles – a Mercedes and a Fortuner – were forcibly taken away by the two officers from Thane Police crime branch. At that point, the crime branch was investigating a complaint against his friend, due to which he was summoned, Raut said.

He added that Sharma and Kothmire took the vehicles but never returned it.

After the Ambani terror scare case came to light, Raut approached the NIA. On Friday, he told the central agency that he believes that the two vehicles may have been used in the Ambani terror scare case.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut claimed that it is possible that the policemen would have killed him like Thane-based Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead days after the car owned by him was found parked outside the Mukesh Ambani residence with gelatin sticks and a threat letter in February.

When contacted Sharma said: “Raut himself has several cases registered against him… the allegations are false.” Kothmire alleged that Raut had taken a loan against his cars that he didn’t want to repay and hence, was making allegations against the police.