Virar-Bharuch MEMU derails in Bhilad, Mumbai-Gujarat train services disrupted

Train services on the Mumbai-Gujarat corridor were disrupted early Tuesday after the Virar-Bharuch MEMU train derailed as it was entering Bhilad station in Valsad district of Gujarat. No passenger or railway staff was injured, the railway officials have said, adding that the exact cause of the derailment is being ascertained.

According to the Western Railway officials, the incident occurred around 6.27 am when four wheels of the front driving motor coach (DMC) ran off the rails near Platform 1 at Bhilad station.

The authorities immediately dispatched the Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Valsad to the accident site. The train has been short terminated and restoration work has been initiated by the authorities.