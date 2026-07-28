Virar-Bharuch MEMU derails in Bhilad, Mumbai-Gujarat train services disrupted

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Train services on the Mumbai-Gujarat corridor were disrupted early Tuesday after the Virar-Bharuch MEMU train derailed as it was entering Bhilad station in Valsad district of Gujarat. No passenger or railway staff was injured, the railway officials have said, adding that the exact cause of the derailment is being ascertained.
According to the Western Railway officials, the incident occurred around 6.27 am when four wheels of the front driving motor coach (DMC) ran off the rails near Platform 1 at Bhilad station.
The authorities immediately dispatched the Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Valsad to the accident site. The train has been short terminated and restoration work has been initiated by the authorities.
The operations of the Virar-Bharuch MEMU train are being monitored by the Additional General Manager and the General Manager.
“Train No. 19101 Virar – Bharuch MEMU dated 28.07.2026 has been short-terminated at Bhilad, and its journey between Bhilad and Bharuch has been cancelled. Additionally, Train No. 69150 (Bharuch – Surat MEMU) JCO: 28.07.2026. Fully Cancelled Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and check the latest train status before travel. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central said in a post on X.
Railway authorities have advised the passengers to check the latest train status on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or Western Railway’s official social media handles before commencing their journeys.
The Virar-Bharuch MEMU derailment has affected several suburban MEMU services and down-line trains on the Mumbai-Surat section. It also delayed a number of long-distance trains on the Mumbai-Gujarat corridor.
Trains including the 19015 Dadar-Porbandar, 09055 Bandra Terminus-Udhna, 59045 Mumbai Central-Vapi, and 09001 Mumbai Central-Bhiwani, among others were rescheduled due to the disruption.
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