5 milk plant workers hospitalised in Virar as second gas leak in 2 days hits industrial region

Authorities have shut down the plant and ordered a safety audit (File photo for representative use).

Five workers were hospitalised Tuesday following an ammonia gas leak at a milk plant in Virar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This incident marked the second major gas leak in the MMR within 48 hours, highlighting a worrying trend of industrial safety lapses in the Palghar-Virar industrial belt.

The latest leakage occurred in the afternoon at the plant situated at Kaner Phata while workers were performing routine maintenance on the refrigeration system. Officials said that after the leak, the fire brigade was deployed, and the situation was contained immediately. Meanwhile, five workers who had inhaled toxic gases were promptly taken to a nearby hospital.