Virar Alibaug Multimodal Corridor: MMRDA to submit Detailed Project Report for project this month

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which hopes to get funds for the Virar Alibaug Multimodal Corridor (VAMC) from the World Bank, is likely to submit the Detailed Project Report by the end of this month.

“The DPR of the project will be submitted by the end of the month. The CM will be approaching the World Bank for loan for the project,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The project will be constructed in two phases, phase 1 — 98.5-km highway between Navghar and Balavali — and phase 2 — 29.9 km between Balavali to Alibaug. The cost of construction from Navghar to Balavali is expected to be Rs 22,300 crore. The eight-lane corridor is likely to have around 72 bridges, 21 flyovers, two overpasses, two rail over bridges, 35 Vehicular Underpass (VUP), four Pedestrian Underpass (PUP), 10 interchanges and five tunnels. Passing through 32 villages, the corridor will have interchange nodes with highways like NH-8, Bhiwandi bypass, NH-3, NH-4 and NH-4B, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, NH-17, among others. The 100-km corridor will also have a Metro corridor with 32 stations.

