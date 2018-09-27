Viral video: Boy walks away with minor injuries after being run over; woman arrested, gets bail

The footage left netizens angry and many wanted the driver to be arrested and punished. (Source: Screengrab) The footage left netizens angry and many wanted the driver to be arrested and punished. (Source: Screengrab)

AFTER A video, showing a boy springing back to his feet just after he is run over by a Santro car, went viral, a 44-year-old homemaker from Goregaon (East) was arrested for allegedly being behind the wheels. She was later released on bail.

The woman, Shraddha Chandrakar, was booked on charges of rash and negligent driving and under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Inspector Xavier Rego, attached to Dindoshi police station, said that the incident took place on Monday at the parking lot of Gurudev complex in Goregaon. Around 7 pm, eight-year-old Rahesiya Mathur was playing with his friends at the parking lot of the building where he stays.

The CCTV footage shows that the boy took a break from the game and sat in front of a parked car to tie his shoelace. In the meantime, Chandrakar, also a resident of the same complex, entered the Santro. Without realising there is a child sitting in front of the vehicle, she started the car. The footage shows her running over the boy and driving away. However, as soon as the car passes over him, the boy is seen instantly springing back to his feet and walking away.

“The boy sustained minor injuries… but the family did not want to submit a complaint initially. However, when the video went viral, the family was convinced to give a statement,” said Rego. Based on the statement, Chandrakar was arrested. “Since it was a bailable offence, she was released on bail immediately,” Rego added.

