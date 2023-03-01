scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Viplove Bajoria first MLC from Thackeray camp to join Shinde

Currently, Anil Parab is the Shiv Sena chief whip in the Legislative Council and party MLCs are obliged to follow his whip in the House.

Viplove Bajoria became the first Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC to switch to the camp led by CM Eknath Shinde.

After the Shiv Sena broke into two factions last year with 40 MLAs and 13 MPs parting ways with Uddhav Thackeray to join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for the first time, a member of Legislative Council (MLC) from the Shiv Sena (UBT) has switched sides to the rebel camp.

Shinde on Monday wrote to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe – a member of the Thackeray faction – informing that Shiv Sena has decided to appoint MLC Viplove Bajoria (36) as its chief whip in the Legislative Council. Gorhe, however, said on Tuesday that no decision has been taken on the letter yet. “I have received a letter to appoint Bajoria as the whip of their party. However, no decision has been taken yet,” she said.

Currently, Anil Parab is the Shiv Sena chief whip in the Legislative Council and party MLCs are obliged to follow his whip in the House.

The move is being considered to be an attempt to counter Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Legislative Council where the Shiv Sena-BJP government does not enjoy a majority. In all, there are 78 members in the Legislative Council. Till now, Shiv Sena (UBT) had 11 members and the post of the Opposition leader in the Council. With Bajoria joining the Shinde faction, Sena (UBT) is left with 10 MLCs.

Sources said the Thackeray faction is planning to issue a disqualification notice to Bajoriya.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 02:34 IST
Resolve differences: SC to Dalit prof, others

