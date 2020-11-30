Violators to pay fine but also get free mask from BMC

As per data provided by the BMC, till November 28, its teams have penalised 4.86 lakh people and collected Rs 10.07 lakh crore as fine for not wearing masks in public places. (Representational)

The BMC on Sunday announced that while collecting Rs 200 fine from a person found moving around public places without a mask, its teams will provide a free mask to the violator.

Since September, the BMC had reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from the initial Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. Anticipating a spike in Covid-19 cases following the festive season, it has now increased inspection drives across the city.

A senior BMC official said, “In most cases, when people are caught without a mask, they give excuses like ‘forgot the mask at home’, ‘lost it while traveling’ or ‘it is in my pocket or bag but forgot to wear it’. Even after paying the fine, people move around without a mask. With this, the purpose of making them wear a mask is defeated.”

“Now, our inspection teams will ensure that after paying the fine, each person is given a free mask,” he added.

As per data provided by the BMC, till November 28, its teams have penalised 4.86 lakh people and collected Rs 10.07 lakh crore as fine for not wearing masks in public places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.