Violation of RERA order: Realtor refunds only 20 per cent booking amount to home buyer

Violating a direct order from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) asking it to refund the entire booking amount of Rs 1.8 crore to a home buyer, a construction company has refunded only 20 per cent of the amount.

The company, Oberoi Realty, took 30 per cent of the total cost of two flats from the home buyer. However, according to RERA norms, a builder can take only 10 per cent before registering a flat sale agreement.

The RERA order stated that the customer paid Rs 1.8 crore for two flats of Rs 90 lakh each. With the price of the flat quoted by the company at Rs 2.5 crore, this amounts to 30 per cent for each. The RERA directed the developer to refund the full amount within 30 days, but the developer has refunded only Rs 37 lakh so far.

The buyer, Parminder Singh who is the owner of Asset Auto, told The Indian Express that he and his mother had booked two flats and paid three instalments of 10 per cent each in 2015.

“This was without the agreement for sale which is also against RERA norms. Then after nearly two and a half years, on August 12, 2017, we got a mail from them for registration of agreement for sale. We went to meet them at the site and were shocked that practically no work on the ground was being carried out,” he said.

On the same day, he added, he complained to the construction company.

“They told us that they had promised delivery in March 2021. But seeing the situation on the ground, I was not at all convinced. So, having lost faith, we asked for a refund to which they said they will deduct a fee of 7 per cent on the total value which came to Rs 48 lakh for two flats,” said Parminder.

Since then, Parminder and the builder have been battling it out in RERA, with every order going against the builder, but the builder complying with none.

Oberoi Realty told The Indian Express: “At Oberoi Realty, we are committed to the highest standards of customer service and corporate governance. This matter is subjudice and pending before the RERA Appellate Tribunal, hence we refrain from making any comments on the said matter.