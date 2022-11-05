Violation of traffic rule resulted in accident that killed Mistry: Police

The accident in Palghar that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry, the former head of Tata Sons, on September 4 took place after the car he was travelling in overtook a heavy vehicle from the left side, which is a traffic rule violation, the Palghar police has said.

The statement, released two months after the accident, comes after the police recorded the statement of Darius Pandole, one of the two survivors of the tragedy in which Jehangir Pandole, Director for Global Strategy at KPMG, was also killed. The car was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist and wife of Darius, who is undergoing physiotherapy at a hospital.

Darius was discharged from Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on October 28 and his statement was recorded at Kasa police station on Tuesday.

Requesting anonymity, an official from Kasa police station said, “The accident took place soon after the driver (Dr Anahita) overtook a heavy vehicle from the left, which is violation of a traffic rule.”

Darius, as per the police, said that a light vehicle was moving ahead of their car. “On seeing that the three-lane road was merging into two, the car ahead took a right turn and safely moved on. Witnessing this, Dr Anahita also tried to take a right turn but could not do so because a heavy vehicle was moving on her right. So, she ended up ramming the car into the boundary wall of the bridge,” the official said.

The Mercedes car was being driven at a high speed, police said.

The police official from Kasa further added, “She (Anahita) could have taken a left turn and rammed into the divider which could have minimised the impact but as the car was moving at a high speed, she could not make a sound judgment. She could not halt the car in time and crashed it into the wall.”

The official said the police are waiting for a report from Mercedes and from the forensic lab following which an FIR will be registered. “Once we get all the reports, we will register an FIR against the person responsible for the accident,” said Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Palghar police.

Dr Anahita, who is still recovering at the hospital, is expected to be discharged soon.

The Pandoles were admitted to the hospital on September 5 after they were shifted from a private hospital in Vapi through a green corridor. Both had suffered severe injuries in the accident. Besides undergoing surgery on his forearm and a maxillofacial surgery, Darius also had to battle infection due to the severity of his injuries. He was discharged after 54 days in the hospital. Dr Anahita has been operated upon for pelvic reconstruction.

“The injuries were very complex and therefore, our best team of multidisciplinary doctors worked closely on the Pandoles. Advice was sought from experts across the globe to define the best course of action for their treatment and that has enabled us to achieve results,” Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, said.