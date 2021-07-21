Violation of Covid curb: Civic body cracks down on dance bars in Thane, 15 sealed

A departmental inquiry was initiated following which SPIs Anil Mangle and Sanjay Gaikwad were put under suspension.

A day after four senior police officers attached with the Thane Police were shunted out after a sting operation revealed that two dance bars in their jurisdiction were operating amid Covid restrictions, the municipal corporation cracked down on such establishments and sealed as many as 15 bars Tuesday.

Thane civic officials said the action has been taken against 15 bars for violation of Covid-19 lockdown orders issued by the state government.

On Monday, two senior police inspectors (SPI) attached with the Thane Police were suspended while two assistant commissioners of police (ACP) transferred after a sting operation, conducted by a news channel, showed dance bars were open in the Thane city despite the lockdown curbs.

