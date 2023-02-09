Vintage car rally on February 12

The Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI), in association with the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), will hold its annual vintage

car fiesta on Sunday at the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade. More than 150 cars and two-wheelers will participate in the event.

A 1903 Humber owned by Abbas Jasdanwalla will be the oldest car participating in the event that will see vehicles from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

“The upcoming rally in Mumbai will see cars from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune and many other cities. It will include royal cars, too, which were owned by maharajas. Till now, 184 entries have been made. The process of registration will end on Thursday, so we are hoping it will cross 200 entries,” Nitin Dossa, chairman of WIAA, said.

The MTDC is hosting the event under the chairmanship of Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and co-hosted by the World Trade Center.