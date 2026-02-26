Vinod Tawde, Ramdas Athawale lead BJP list for Rajya Sabha polls

With a dozen aspirants for four seats, the BJP has reportedly arrived at a consensus on two names for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections—national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. Their names top the list of candidates forwarded for central approval, party sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Other probable contenders include National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, and former Lok Sabha MP Pritam Munde. The names of Danve and Munde were reportedly added following pressure from certain quarters on the Marathwada region deserving representation.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 16. The terms of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from Maharashtra will end in April. The members of the state Legislative Assembly exercise their votes to elect the Rajya Sabha candidate. The quota required for an individual candidate to get elected is 36. Based on party strength in the Assembly, the BJP can get four candidates elected, and allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one each. The lone seventh seat will go to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).