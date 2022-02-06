Shift to Delhi a blessing in disguise, says Tawde on appointment as BJP’s political coordinator in poll-bound states

Once sidelined in Maharashtra BJP, Vinod Tawde, party’s national general secretary, has been assigned the role of political coordinator for the five states where assembly elections will take place between February 10 and March 7.

The political reckoning at the Centre has come on the back of BJP’s victory in the mayor and deputy mayor elections in Chandigarh in December 2021. Tawde was the in-charge of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

Recently, national BJP president JP Nadda made Tawde the coordinator for the five poll-bound states: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tawde said, “The shift from Maharashtra to Delhi came as a blessing in disguise. I am extremely grateful to the central leadership for their trust in giving me this responsibility.”

In his new role, Tawde is expected to focus on micro-management of elections and campaign. He has been tasked with deployment of leaders and elected members of Parliament for campaign in the election states and will also provide his analysis to the high command.

Tawde, who has relocated to Delhi, has been closely working with party president Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Taking about his new role, Tawde said that “it is a big learning process.”

Conceding that denial of ticket in 2019 Assembly polls came as a shock, Tawde said he has moved ahead from that setback. “I am now focussed on the current role,” he said.

Having joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad in his youth, Tawde went on to become the youngest Mumbai BJP president. A three-term member of state legislative council, Tawde also occupied the position of Opposition leader in state council or upper house.

In the previous BJP government led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tawde held several portfolios, including that of school education, higher and technical education, medical education, sports and youths, minorities, Marathi Bhasha and culture.

While he was made a national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, in November 2021, he was elevated to the post of national general secretary.