Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath

August 14, 2022 11:46:38 am
Shiv Sangram party chief, former MLC and prominent Maratha community leader Vinayak Mete died in a road accident Sunday morning on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza while on his way to Mumbai. He was 52.
Mete, who hails from Rajegaon village in Kej tehsil of Beed district in the Marathwada region, had been a member of the state Legislative Council for five terms though he came from a family without any political background.
He was one of the leading voices demanding reservation for the Maratha community and took initiative in organising Maratha kranti morchas across the state. Mete was also made president of the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be constructed in the Arabian sea.
Mete was heading to Mumbai on Sunday to participate in a meeting called by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss issues related to the Maratha community when he met with the accident.
Subscriber Only Stories
A leader of the Maratha Mahasangh, Mete was sent to the Legislative Council for the first time in 1995 after the Mahasangh extended support to the then Shiv Sena-BJP government. He later formed the Maharashtra Lokvikas Party.
Mete then came in close contact with Sharad Pawar and joined his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He became vice-president of the NCP and was made MLC twice. During his third term, he quit the NCP and supported the BJP with his newly formed Shiv Sangram party. The BJP ensured that he completed his third term as MLC and sent him to council for a fourth time as well.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947
Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport
Bayern Munich and the myth of competition
Independence Day 2022: History, importance and significance
Director Jasmeet Reen deconstructs Alia Bhatt’s revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story in Darlings: ‘Left it to people’s imagination’
Three BTech graduates held, fake govt job recruitment scheme busted in Delhi
Watch China’s Tiangong space station’s solar arrays in motion
Nikhat Zareen gifts PM Modi boxing gloves, Hima Das gives traditional gamocha
Independence Day: Multi-layered security cover in place ahead of PM Modi’s address to nation at Red Fort
Aanand L Rai defends Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan as the film is called regressive: ‘I can’t make documentaries’
Historical Thane Central prison hanging yard to be opened for the public ahead of Diwali
Noida woman slaps e-rickshaw driver 17 times, arrested