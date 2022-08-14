Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath

Shiv Sangram party chief, former MLC and prominent Maratha community leader Vinayak Mete died in a road accident Sunday morning on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza while on his way to Mumbai. He was 52.

Mete, who hails from Rajegaon village in Kej tehsil of Beed district in the Marathwada region, had been a member of the state Legislative Council for five terms though he came from a family without any political background.

He was one of the leading voices demanding reservation for the Maratha community and took initiative in organising Maratha kranti morchas across the state. Mete was also made president of the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be constructed in the Arabian sea.

Mete was heading to Mumbai on Sunday to participate in a meeting called by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss issues related to the Maratha community when he met with the accident.

A leader of the Maratha Mahasangh, Mete was sent to the Legislative Council for the first time in 1995 after the Mahasangh extended support to the then Shiv Sena-BJP government. He later formed the Maharashtra Lokvikas Party.

Mete then came in close contact with Sharad Pawar and joined his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He became vice-president of the NCP and was made MLC twice. During his third term, he quit the NCP and supported the BJP with his newly formed Shiv Sangram party. The BJP ensured that he completed his third term as MLC and sent him to council for a fourth time as well.