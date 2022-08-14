scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath

Chief of the Shiv Sangram party, Vinayak Mete was one of the leading voices demanding reservation for the Maratha community and took initiative in organising Maratha kranti morchas across Maharashtra.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 11:46:38 am
Vinayak Mete car crashVinayak Mete's car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Sunday. (Source: Facebook/VinayakMete)

Shiv Sangram party chief, former MLC and prominent Maratha community leader Vinayak Mete died in a road accident Sunday morning on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza while on his way to Mumbai. He was 52.

Mete, who hails from Rajegaon village in Kej tehsil of Beed district in the Marathwada region, had been a member of the state Legislative Council for five terms though he came from a family without any political background.

He was one of the leading voices demanding reservation for the Maratha community and took initiative in organising Maratha kranti morchas across the state. Mete was also made president of the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be constructed in the Arabian sea.

Mete was heading to Mumbai on Sunday to participate in a meeting called by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss issues related to the Maratha community when he met with the accident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

A leader of the Maratha Mahasangh, Mete was sent to the Legislative Council for the first time in 1995 after the Mahasangh extended support to the then Shiv Sena-BJP government. He later formed the Maharashtra Lokvikas Party.

More from Mumbai

Mete then came in close contact with Sharad Pawar and joined his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He became vice-president of the NCP and was made MLC twice. During his third term, he quit the NCP and supported the BJP with his newly formed Shiv Sangram party. The BJP ensured that he completed his third term as MLC and sent him to council for a fourth time as well.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:46:38 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

3

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 years of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
Back to 2024 polls drawing board after Nitish shocker, BJP turns Bihar fo...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
'India's Warren Buffett'

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

Mythology and historical films in Bollywood — fad or financial gamble?

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

In Kabul, Afghan students wait for passage to India: Don’t shut us out

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement