Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe appointed working president of committee to review state’s 2010 cultural policy

The panel was set up by the department of cultural affairs to review the state’s cultural policy of 2010, and update it.

The newly-appointed committee will be chaired by Mungantiwar, while Sahasrabuddhe will be its working president. (File Photo)

BJP MP Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was on Thursday appointed president of the Maharashtra Cultural Policy Committee.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar, took to social media on Thursday to annnounce the appointment. “Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the Working President of the Cultural Policy Committee of Maharashtra.

He will give proper direction to the cultural policy of Maharashtra in view of his work in the field of culture through the Council of International Cultural Relations of India.”

The newly-appointed committee will be chaired by Mungantiwar, while Sahasrabuddhe will be its working president. The committee will not only review but also oversee implementation of the cultural policy of Maharashtra.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:13:17 am
