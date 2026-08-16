Vimal Elaichi ad: What Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA wants SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff to explain

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have been sent a show-cause notice by The Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, alleging that their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in the state.

The agency has given them a 15-day period to respond with a written explanation, along with the supporting documents they have been asked to submit, in person or through a duly authorised representative.

But what exactly does the FDA want them to do?

In the same notice, the FDA has laid out eight points it expects the three actors to act on immediately.

Among them is “immediately discontinue your participation in and endorsement of VIMAL Pan Masala/Elaichi advertisement,” immediately remove the advertisement and promotional content from their social media handles, and not provide “any further cooperation or assistance in the broadcasting, publication, dissemination or promotion of the said advertisement in any form.”