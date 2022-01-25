Villagers protest, stop work on Navi Mumbai airport

Work on the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport was stopped by hundreds of people from 27 villages affected due to the upcoming Greenfield airport. They gathered at the Old Targhar Chowk near the site to protest against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which, they claimed, did not fulfill the promises it made while acquiring their land.

They demanded that the airport be named after PAP leader late D B Patil instead of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Work was stopped for the whole day on Monday.

“A meeting was held on January 13 where CIDCO was asked to come up with a solution. There was no satisfactory response from CIDCO,” said Dashrath Patil, president of the committee.