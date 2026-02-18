Vile Parle resident dies after falling from fourth floor in Andheri

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 35-year-old Vile Parle resident died on Tuesday after he allegedly fell from the window of the fourth floor at a commercial building in Andheri (east).
Andheri police registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.
According to the police, the deceased, identified as Pankit Shah, 39, lives in Vile Parle along with his wife and daughter. He was working in an asset management firm in Lower Parel as chief business officer (CBO).
The incident occurred around 10 am when he went to meet his friend who runs a tours and travel business in a commercial building situated at NS Phadke Road in Andheri (east). It is suspected that he has fallen from the window while he tried to collect his bank debit card. The debit card was found on the parapet slab between the third floor and the fourth floor.
The incident came to light after a sweeper who was cleaning the building premises heard the loud thud, went there, and found Shah lying in a pool of blood. She alerted the people in the building, and Shah’s friend also came and identified. The Andheri police were informed about the incident.
Shah was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
“It appears that Shah was trying to get his debit card, which was found on the parapet slab on the third floor, and he might have fallen. As of now, there is no foul play. But we are investigating and recording the statement of a friend and family member to get a clue if there is any suspicion, said senior inspector Umesh Machinder of the Andheri police station.
