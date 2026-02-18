Vile Parle resident dies after falling from fourth floor in Andheri

Shah was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

A 35-year-old Vile Parle resident died on Tuesday after he allegedly fell from the window of the fourth floor at a commercial building in Andheri (east).

Andheri police registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Pankit Shah, 39, lives in Vile Parle along with his wife and daughter. He was working in an asset management firm in Lower Parel as chief business officer (CBO).

The incident occurred around 10 am when he went to meet his friend who runs a tours and travel business in a commercial building situated at NS Phadke Road in Andheri (east). It is suspected that he has fallen from the window while he tried to collect his bank debit card. The debit card was found on the parapet slab between the third floor and the fourth floor.