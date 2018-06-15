Vile Parle: Relatives kill woman over property dispute

The woman’s two daughters and her husband were also injured in the incident. (Representational Image) The woman’s two daughters and her husband were also injured in the incident. (Representational Image)

A 42-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her relatives after a quarrel over property in Vile Parle on Wednesday. The incident took place in Chikhalwadi, Vile Parle East, where the deceased, Mayuri Gholam, used to live with her family. Her two daughters and husband were injured in the incident. Gholam’s family and relatives are locked in a dispute over some ancestral property and the two parties have quarrelled on several occasions, the police said.

At 9.15 pm on Wednesday, the accused, Sandeep Gurule, Mahendra Gurule Sonam Gurule and Indu Gurule allegedly barged into Gholam’s house and began to argue with the family, the police said. The police said as the argument between the two sides escalated, the Gurule family attacked the Gholams, kicking and punching them and hurling cement blocks at them.

In the course of the assault, Mayuri suffered severe injuries to the head and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival, the police said. Her parents were treated for minor injuries.

An officer at Vile Parle police station said that the accused fled after the attack. “We know the identities of the attackers and will locate them soon,” said the officer. A case of murder was registered on Wednesday night against the four members of the Gurule family, the police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App