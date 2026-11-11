Top Mumbai college student held for allegedly sexually assaulting fellow student at party

A 22-year-old student from a Vile Parle college has been arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a female student during a party at Madh Island in Malad (West). The incident took place on October 29, while the FIR was registered in the first week of November after the victim approached the Juhu police along with her parents.

According to the police, a group of students from a Vile Parle-based college organised a party at Madh Island, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malvani police station. During the party, the accused allegedly mixed a sedative in the victim’s drink, following which she lost consciousness. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her condition.