Top Mumbai college student held for allegedly sexually assaulting fellow student at party

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A 22-year-old student from a Vile Parle college has been arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a female student during a party at Madh Island in Malad (West). The incident took place on October 29, while the FIR was registered in the first week of November after the victim approached the Juhu police along with her parents.
According to the police, a group of students from a Vile Parle-based college organised a party at Madh Island, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malvani police station. During the party, the accused allegedly mixed a sedative in the victim’s drink, following which she lost consciousness. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her condition.
After the victim narrated the incident to her parents, they approached the Juhu police. The police recorded her statement, following which the Malvani police registered an FIR under Sections 64(1), 74, 123 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A police officer said another suspect had also been named in the FIR, but his involvement in the alleged sexual assault had not been established so far. “We are investigating his role in the offence. He has not been arrested yet,” the officer said.
The case was initially registered by the Malvani Police, but subsequently transferred to the Juhu Police on a zero FIR basis. At the request of the victim’s parents, the investigation was handed over to the Juhu Police, an officer said.
During the investigation, the police learnt that the accused had fled to his native place in Chhattisgarh. A team from the Juhu police station travelled there and apprehended him. He was then brought to Mumbai after the police obtained a transit remand from a court in Chhattisgarh.
The accused was produced before a Mumbai court, which remanded him to police custody till Friday. Police are recording statements of other students who attended the party and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to gather further evidence, an officer said.