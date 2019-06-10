Vikhroli mishap: 32-yr-old tanker driver arrested

The Parksite police has arrested the 32-year-old driver of an oil tanker which hit a dumper truck killing two persons sleeping under it and seriously injuring a three-year-old boy on Saturday night in Vikhroli West.

The deceased were identified as Laxmi Waghmare (50) and Sayama Waghmare (15). Three-year-old Kartik Waghmare sustained serious injuries and is under treatment. “We are daily-wage workers and on Saturday as we didn’t get much work, we retired early and went to sleep,” Khandu Waghmare, the complainant, told police. Laxmi was Khandu’s wife while Sayama and Kartik were his grandchildren. All were sleeping under the dumper.

“Suddenly I heard a loud noise and saw the dumper had started rolling. I got up but before I could pull away the others to safety they were crushed under the dumper,” Khandu said.

The tanker driver, identified as Ashok Sahu, fled from the spot. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.