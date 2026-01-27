4-year-old girl dies after loudspeakers fall on her during Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai’s Vikhroli; FIR registered

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A four-year-old girl was killed after two loudspeakers being used during Republic Day celebrations fell on her as she was running past them Monday morning in Mumbai’s Vikhroli. The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against the mandal owner, who kept the loudspeakers there, and a scrap dealer whose bag hit the wire.
Chandrakant Naikwadi, Senior Inspector, Vikhroli, said the accident took place around 11 am on Monday when Jahnvi Solkar was running in a lane in Tagore Nagar. Two big loudspeakers brought for Republic Day celebrations were kept on the ground by a local group that organised the ceremony.
“A fabric scrap dealer was going ahead of the girl with a bag that hit the wires of the speaker. The man walked past, and as the girl was running, the two loudspeakers fell on her, killing her,” Naikwadi said.
Residents rushed the girl to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
The local Vikhroli police were alerted to the accident, and began an investigation.
“Instead of keeping speakers on top, they were kept on the ground this year. We also scanned the CCTV footage of the accident and found that it was a bag of the scrap dealer that tripped the wire of the speaker,” Naikwadi said.
Accordingly, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with cases where someone causes death by negligence. Naikwadi said the FIR has been registered against the mandal owner, Vinod Parmar, and the scrap dealer, Sayyad Guran.
Parmar and Guran, who are residents of the area, were issued a notice to join the police probe at a later date and allowed to go as per norms, the officer said. He added that the girl’s father has a mobile repairing shop in the area, and the family lives in Tagore Nagar.
