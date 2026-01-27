4-year-old girl dies after loudspeakers fall on her during Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai’s Vikhroli; FIR registered

FIR registered against the mandal owner, who kept the loudspeakers there, and a scrap dealer whose bag hit the wire.(Image enhanced using Gemini)

A four-year-old girl was killed after two loudspeakers being used during Republic Day celebrations fell on her as she was running past them Monday morning in Mumbai’s Vikhroli. The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against the mandal owner, who kept the loudspeakers there, and a scrap dealer whose bag hit the wire.

Chandrakant Naikwadi, Senior Inspector, Vikhroli, said the accident took place around 11 am on Monday when Jahnvi Solkar was running in a lane in Tagore Nagar. Two big loudspeakers brought for Republic Day celebrations were kept on the ground by a local group that organised the ceremony.

“A fabric scrap dealer was going ahead of the girl with a bag that hit the wires of the speaker. The man walked past, and as the girl was running, the two loudspeakers fell on her, killing her,” Naikwadi said.