Vikhroli: 3 die in two accidents on highway within hours

Hours after an accident claimed two lives on the Eastern Express Highway’s (EEH) Vikhroli stretch in the early hours of Thursday, another accident took place in the same area that led to another death.

An officer from Vikhroli police station said a speeding truck rammed into a parked tempo on the highway on Thursday, killing a person. The tempo, which was carrying three labourers from Thane to Byculla, had halted as the driver,Deepak Gautam, was replacing a punctured tyre.

Suddenly, a speeding truck came from the rear and rammed the tempo. While the duo managed to move aside, Gautam sustained a severe injury on his head. The truck driver did not stop and fled from the spot.

Gautam was first taken to Rajawadi hospital and then to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the truck. A police officer said they were scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the truck driver.

In the early hours of Thursday, two persons died after an Innova rammed into a Peepal tree on the highway’s Vikhroli stretch.