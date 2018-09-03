MP comes up with software to ensure quota benefits reach needy SC/ST, OBC members

Dr Vikas Mahatme Dr Vikas Mahatme

Dr Vikas Mahatme, who had raised the Dhangar community’s demand for reservation in the Rajya Sabha in July, has come up with a socio-economic-scientific system to ensure that benefits of reservation reach those members of the Scheduled Castes, Schedules Tribes and Other Backward Classes who are in actual need of the same.

The software-based method, Weighted Indexing System (WIS), would help weed out the elite among the members of the SCs, STs and OBCs, thus providing space for the real needy within these communities, said Mahatme, who has recently submitted his recommendations to the state and central governments.

A Padma Shri winning ophthalmologist, Mahatme had led the protests during Congress-NCP regime, demanding reservation for the Dhangar community.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahatme said: “I have listed 11 parameters in my report. People would be marked according to these parametres… Those with the least scores would get preference in the reservation benefits. The lesser the score, the more backward one is.” The weighted indexing method would not only identify those who need reservation the most but also help diffuse the animosity that exists between the affluent and backward members within these communities. “People will never object to a poor or downtrodden getting concessions,” said Mahatme.

Under WIS, negative marks would be given to candidates who have studied in rural zilla parishad schools and colleges and municipal schools. Moreover, if one avails benefits of reservation, then positive marks would be given, thereby, reducing their chance of being eligible for quota benefits again. Girl child or women would get special minus points so that their probability of getting reservation benefits are higher. Children with single parent (in case of the death of a parent) and less educated parents would also get minus points, said Mahatme.

However, if either of the parents have been in government service for a year or more or an elected representative (corporator, zilla parishad member, MLA, MP etc), they would get positive marks. Moreover, families engaged in nomadic occupation would also more preference. Mahatme said his system can be applied on politicians as well. “If someone wins from reserved constituencies in the Assembly, Parliament or local bodies, he or she will not be entitled to contest again from a reserved post. But can contest from general category seats again and again.”

“Anyone availing reservation benefits would get a government job only for five years. It is expected that in these five years, the person will be empowered,” he added.

