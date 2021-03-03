scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Income Tax searches properties of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl in Mumbai

The searches are being conducted in connection with Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 3, 2021 1:13:08 pm
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee PannuTaapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram)

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the houses of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and actress Taapsee Pannu in connection with Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films. The department has conducted searches at three premises linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Phantom Films in Mumbai.

More details awaited

 

