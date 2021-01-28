Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil’s nephew Dhavalsinh Mohite-Patil leaves Sena to join Cong

The Congress believes Dhavalsinh's induction into the party would boost the organisation, especially the next generation in Solapur.

SHIV SENA leader Dhavalsinh Mohite-Patil on Thursday joined the Congress in presence of the party’s state president Balasaheb Thorat in Mumbai.

Hailing from the political Mohite-Patil family, Dhavalsinh put up a panel against his uncle, a senior NCP leader and MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, during the gram panchayat elections held on January 15. However, the Dhavalsinh-led panel lost and Vijaysinh retained the political hold in Akluj gram panchayat of Solapur district.

The Congress believes Dhavalsinh’s induction into the party would boost the organisation, especially the next generation in Solapur.

Thorat said, “The Congress has gone through difficult times. But it has emerged stronger. The party is always eager to promote younger leaders in the organisation.” Welcoming Dhavalsinh, he said, “He is a grassroots worker who always lends a helping hand to the needy and poor. The party will surely gain from young leadership at Akluj in Solapur.”