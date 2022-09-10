scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Vijay Darda’s paintings on sale for social good

Proceeds from the sale of Darda’s paintings will be spent for the education of the children of policemen killed in Gadchiroli.

'Four Stories' was inaugurated by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and ran from August 30 to September 5. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended the exhibition.

Last week, Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery hosted an exhibition that brought together four artists aiming to support social causes.

Works by the chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha, Vijay Darda, his younger sister and Search Institute’s chief architect Jayashree Bhalla, artist and photographer Rachana Darda and artist Bina Thakrar were the focus of this exhibition.

Some of the themes across the artists’ works were humans’ kinship with nature, observations on everyday life, and spiritual devotion. Vijay Darda said, “As a journalist, editor, parliamentarian… I have tried to present through my paintings all the colours of what I have seen and experienced while moving around in the society, especially during a terrible crisis like coronavirus pandemic… we will try to maintain social commitment by putting the proceeds from the sale of paintings to constructive social use.”

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:57:55 pm
