Vigilance inquiry: Wankhede’s statement recorded for over 4 hrs

A team from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducting a vigilance inquiry against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede recorded his statement for over four hours on Wednesday in connection with the allegations levelled against him.

The team also issued summons to Prabhakar Sail and Kiran Gosavi, both witnesses in the cruise ship drug raid case, but said it could not reach them. The NCB said that it is trying to reach out to them and have given them two days to appear before the central agency to record their statements.

Sail, meanwhile, recorded his statement before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday in connection with the allegations he had made against Wankhede. An ACP-rank officer of the Mumbai Police is conducting an inquiry into complaints received against Wankhede and NCP Minister Nawab Malik.

Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the vigilance probe against Wankhede, said, “Today, our team recorded a detailed statement of Wankhede for nearly four-and-a-half hours at the CRPF mess in Bandra. We have also collected some documents from the Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB and sought more documents.”

“We tried issuing summons to Sail and Gosavi, asking them to present themselves before NCB so that their statement could be recorded. However, we have not been able to reach them. Through the media, we want to appeal to them to appear before the agency in the next two days so that we can record their statements in connection with the allegations made on social media platforms.”

The officer added that Wankhede will continue to investigate the case till any of the allegations against him are proved.

Sail had claimed that investigators made him sign on 10 sheets of blank paper at the office of NCB on the day of the raid on the cruise ship. He has also claimed that he had heard K P Gosavi, the alleged private investigator who accompanied NCB officers on the raid, say that Rs 8 crore would have to be given to Wankhede. He had alleged that the money was to be collected from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager.

After Gosavi was used as a panch witness in the case, it had emerged that he had four cases of cheating registered against him at various police stations in Maharashtra.

A team from the Pune Police, which had issued a Look Out Circular against Gosavi, has gone to Lucknow to arrest him in the cheating case registered against him.